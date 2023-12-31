A look back at the biggest stories of 2023 in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - <Hundreds of people came to Mountwood Park on a cold day in February to help police search for Gretchen Fleming. Her dad and stepmom talked to WTAP in December on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

“I believe that it’s only a matter of time until they solve this case,” said Jennifer Fleming, Gretchen’s stepmom.

There was a strong windstorm in the Mid-Ohio Valley on Saturday, March 26th. Trees were uprooted in neighborhoods like Vienna. Gusts reached up to 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Kim Stephens became the Marshall University head women’s basketball coach in March. She is from Parkersburg and graduated from Parkersburg South High School.

“I’m incredibly honored to be a part of the Thundering Herd family. This has been a dream of mine for a really long time,” said Stephens.

The Morgan Local school district strike ended in mid-March after OAPSE Local 51 union signed a contract with the school board.

A strike of Profusion Industries in Marietta ended on March 30th after International Chemical Workers Union Local 343 members voted unanimously to accept a new contract from the company.

Brenton Strange was drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of April. He is from Parkersburg and played football for Parkersburg High School and Penn State.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg Board of Governors named Dr. Torie Jackson as the university’s president in May.

“I often say that this is the college that built me. And I literally mean that. When I was at a time in my life when things were difficult, this is the college that embraced me and helped me to develop confidence in myself. So, to be able to instill that confidence into students today is a dream that I’m happy to have,” said Jackson.

Hillary Dennison was sentenced in June to life in prison after shooting and killing her father, Harold Dennison, and her fiance, Beau Wasmer.

Omnis Technologies bought the Pleasants Power Station at the beginning of August. The coal-fired power plant will now use coal to produce hydrogen for energy and graphite, which is in high demand for electric car batteries.

Derek Taylor’s murder trial started on the first day of August. A jury found him not guilty of the murder of Cory Friend three days later.

The Marietta River Trail reopened again after being closed for three years due to the road collapsing. The mayor talked to WTAP about the reopening.

”It’s been a long time coming. We’ve had a lot of inquiries over the years, ‘Why isn’t this getting done?’ but this is about a 2 million dollar project for the city to absorb”, said Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Marietta also broke ground on a new water treatment plant in August to replace the older one. It’s expected to be up and running around July 2025, according to the city.

The Memorial Bridge that connects Parkersburg and Belpre had a grand reopening on August 31st after being shut down for a year and a half for rehabilitation. Parkersburg’s mayor was there to celebrate.

“This is a big win for the local community. Certainly for the city of Parkersburg, but also Belpre and Vienna. This bride has always been a bridge of convenience,” said Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce.

Oscar Hernandez Diaz’ murder trial in September ended in a hung jury. He later took a plea deal and was sentenced to 3 to 4 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for the death of Abraham Olvera.

The chairman of the Marietta Riverfront Roar announced in mid-October the festival would not continue. It had been in the area for over 20 years.

There was a ribbon cutting near the end of October at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg for the opening of the Parkersburg Ohio River Trail.

WTAP celebrated its 70th anniversary in November with a half-hour special looking back at the station’s history.

Belpre’s mayor, Mike Lorentz, did not run for re-election in November. He was the city’s mayor for 16 years.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks announced that he will not run for re-election next year. He became the sheriff back in 2004.

A woman named Crystal Roseberry and her friend, Thomas Platt, were shot and killed by her estranged husband, Stevie Roseberry, on 38th Street in Vienna. Police say Stevie shot and killed himself the next day.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets won the Class Single A football championship for the second year in a row. They took down Greenbrier West 42 to 12.

“I’m just extremely proud of the 38 kids we have, the 10 seniors we have. Credit to them. They worked their butts off. The greatest class to come through. The greatest team,” said Williamstown High School Head Football Coach Chris Beck.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg bought the former Ohio Valley University campus near the end of 2023. It will eventually become the WVU Parkersburg Technology Center.

2023 ended on a sad note. Todd Baucher passed away at the age of 67 on December 29th. Todd had worked at the station for 41 years and retired in 2021. He was a beloved colleague and will be missed.

