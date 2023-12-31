New Year traditions in the MOV

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - To bring in the new year, many people gather with family at their house or celebrate on the town. Today we spoke with Seth Coffman a barista at Jeremiah’s Coffee House to see what his plans were.

“We go bowling, we go to Emerson bowling alley and we normally bowl from 9pm to midnight sometimes, like they have their specials going on. So like, my aunt and uncle is in charge of that so the cousins all go, their kids go, so we normally go bowling this year we are not doing that however, I am going to go over to their house and we are going to have pizza and play some cards, watch some old family movies and just enjoy family time together.” said Seth Coffman, Barista at Jeremiah’s Coffee House.

Depending on where you grew up, you could have a different tradition your family follows on new years. Maribeth Browne and Seth share theirs.

“Dear friend of mine Pat Walter and I will be picking up sauerkraut for her today because that is her tradition, we have done that in the past, but with us staying at the Lafayette I am not going to bring a crockpot and make the 4th floor smell like sauerkraut, so we won’t do that this year but we have done that in the past, pork chops, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, and applesauce.” said Maribeth Browne, resident of Marietta.

“We go to our grandmas house and she always fixes pork chops and sauerkraut and my grandma is always like if you don’t eat just a little bit of pork and a little bit of sauerkraut then you are going to have bad luck for the new year. That is one of our big things, pork chops and sauerkraut.” said Coffman.

There are many ways to celebrate once the clock hits midnight, but spending it with family tops it all.

“With loved ones, if you can stay awake. I think it is cute when some people set the clock early and just say happy new year to each other, give each other a kiss goodnight. I just think we all need new beginnings and have a fresh start, and I think a lot of us thrive off that.” said Browne.

Browne expressed her biggest success of the year was staying in touch with her family and Coffman said his biggest success was graduating from college.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.