Obituary: Bell, L. Charlene

L. Charlene Bell of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 28, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio.

She was born in Belpre, Ohio, on July 6, 1925, to the late Charles R. And Dorothy Nolan Root.

Charlene retired from General Electric after 25 years of service at Nela Park in Cleveland, Ohio and Dallas, Texas locations. She enjoyed attending events at the Belpre Senior Citizens Center. As a Member of The Friends of Blennerhassett Island, she spent time volunteering on the island. She faithfully attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church, of which she was a member.

Charlene is survived by her son Harold (Connie) Amos of Vincent, Ohio, and seven grandchildren, Cynthia (Milton) Baker, Jeffrey (Lori) Amos, Jae (Marcia Brandstadt) Amos, Sean (Charlene) Amos, Jinai Amos, Marc (Amy) Amos and Todd (Melissa) Amos as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton A. Bell, her sons David E. Amos and John C. Amos and sisters Dorothy Mulligan and Jean Buckley and brother Robert Root.

There will be a graveside memorial service and inurnment to honor Charlene at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Little Hocking at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio, has been entrusted to care for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, at give.nationwidechildrens.org.

Please join us in remembering Charlene by visiting her memorial at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.