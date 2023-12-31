Obituary: Cox, Rose Ellen

Rose Ellen Cox, age 82, of Pullman, WV, departed this life on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Parkersburg, WV.

Rose Ellen was born on September 28, 1941, on Bear Run, Doddridge County, the daughter of the late Bernard Fisher and Rhonalda Whitehair Fisher.

Rose Ellen had been employed by the Ritchie County Circuit Clerk’s office for 52 years. She was a member of the Ritchie Harris VFW Auxiliary and attended the Harrisville Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends.

Rose Ellen is survived by her husband, David L. Cox; one son, Gregory O. Cox, Pullman, WV; one brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Fisher (Sue), Ellenboro, WV; one sister, Carol Harper, Little Hocking, OH; one grandson, Clint Cox, Parkersburg, WV; one granddaughter, Hana Carpenter (Ryan), Manhattan, KS; one great-granddaughter, McKense Cox.

Rose Ellen was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at the Raiguel Funeral home, Harrisville, WV with the Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the South Fork Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 4:00 until 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

