Obituary: Cox, Rose Ellen

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rose Ellen Cox, age 82, of Pullman, WV, departed this life on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Parkersburg, WV.

Rose Ellen was born on September 28, 1941, on Bear Run, Doddridge County, the daughter of the late Bernard Fisher and Rhonalda Whitehair Fisher.

Rose Ellen had been employed by the Ritchie County Circuit Clerk’s office for 52 years. She was a member of the Ritchie Harris VFW Auxiliary and attended the Harrisville Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends.

Rose Ellen is survived by her husband, David L. Cox; one son, Gregory O. Cox, Pullman, WV; one brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Fisher (Sue), Ellenboro, WV; one sister, Carol Harper, Little Hocking, OH; one grandson, Clint Cox, Parkersburg, WV; one granddaughter, Hana Carpenter (Ryan), Manhattan, KS; one great-granddaughter, McKense Cox.

Rose Ellen was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at the Raiguel Funeral home, Harrisville, WV with the Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the South Fork Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 4:00 until 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.
Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges
Body found
Police looking for information on body found
GreenCab will take an indefinite pause in Marietta.
GreenCab will take an indefinite pause in Marietta
Wood Chipps
Hot bar takeover at St. Marys Galaxy Food Center

Latest News

Donald P. Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Donald P.
Evelyn Louise (Sams) Springer Obit
Obituary: Springer, Evelyn Louise (Sams)
Mary Ozella Hanson Obit
Obituary: Hanson, Mary Ozella
Constance Jean Kupferberg Obit
Obituary: Kupferberg, Constance Jean