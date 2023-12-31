Obituary: Hanson, Mary Ozella

Mary Ozella Hanson, 92, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in her heavenly home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mary was born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia, and devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother. She always had a love for cooking, and this passion eventually led her to work in the Yum-Yum Tree kitchen at Dils and later at the Parkersburg Country Club until she retired. Her dishes were a favorite among family and friends and were popular at church-covered dish dinners and bake sales.

Mary was devoted to her Lord and church family, dedicating her time to serving in various capacities. She was known for her sweet and strong spirit. Her home was always warm and inviting, and she was blessed with many talents, including cooking, decorating, and sewing.

Mary is survived by her daughter Carolyn Ruffin (Dave) of Parkersburg; her son Rick Hanson (Trisha) of Nashville; her brother Wayne Robertson (Peg) of Belmont, North Carolina; her beloved grandchildren, Wendy Cottrell (Columbus, OH) and Layla Boling (Keith) and two great-grandchildren Avery and Wyatt (Nashville).

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Buster, and her parents, LeeRoy and Bess Robertson, from Charleston, West Virginia.

A private memorial service will be held in remembrance of Mary at a future time to be determined by her family. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the nurses and staff at Rockland Ridge for their loving care of Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in Mary’s memory. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

