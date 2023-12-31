Obituary: Kupferberg, Constance Jean

Constance Jean Kupferberg, also known as Connie, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 24, 2023, at the age of 73, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

She was born on June 6, 1950, in Elmira, New York, to Raymond and Marion Brown.

Connie had a vibrant personality and cherished her relationships and family. She grew up in Elmira Heights, New York, and graduated from Thomas Edison High School. She then pursued her passion for nursing at the State University of NY Syracuse. While working at the Veterans Hospital in Syracuse, she met and became engaged to Paul Kupferberg, MD. They exchanged vows at the Unitarian Church in Syracuse in 1971. After their marriage, Connie and Paul moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where they welcomed their first daughter, Heidi Suzanne. Following Paul’s radiology residency, they relocated to Groton, Connecticut, due to Paul’s service in the Navy. It was there that their second daughter, Amy Rae, completed their family. In 1979, they settled in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and established deep roots. Connie’s hobbies were diverse and reflected her adventurous spirit. She was widely known for her handmade Santa Clauses, as she loved sewing. She also enjoyed skiing, golfing, and playing bridge. Connie even tried scuba diving once. She was passionate about community service and spent many years volunteering with the Junior League of Parkersburg, as well as the PEO and many other organizations. Exploring the world through travel, particularly cruising, brought her great joy in her last years.

Connie is survived by her two daughters, Heidi Compton of Morgantown, WV, and Amy Rogers of Columbus, OH. She leaves behind two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Rogers, and Sophie Rogers, as well as two grandsons, Clay Compton and Henry Compton. She is also survived by her two sisters, Linda Farley (John) and Emily Sue Sylvestro (John) and numerous nieces and nephews. Connie’s companion, Tom Vandergriff, and her beloved pet, Lady, will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion Brown.

A Memorial service will be held in Connie’s honor 3 PM Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 7th Street Parkersburg. The family will greet friends from 1 - 3 on Wednesday before the service.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Connie’s name may be made to the Parkersburg Community Foundations.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

