Obituary: Poling, Janet Gail

Janet Gail Poling, also known as Jan, 70, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on December 25, 2023, at Minnie Health System, Grantsville, WV.

She was born on February 25, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV. Jan was a Christian and had a strong faith in God. She was known for her caring and thoughtful nature, always putting others before herself. Jan had a loving and easygoing personality and had a great sense of humor. She had an interesting driving style that often brought laughter to those around her.

Janet enjoyed her career as an Activity Director, starting at Glenville Health and Rehabilitation before moving on to Minnie Hamilton Health Systems, where she worked from 2000 to 2017. She was highly regarded by her co-workers and the residents she served.

Janet’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. She cherished every moment she had with her husband of 50 years, Marvin “Keith” Poling, and their children, Marvin Keith Poling Jr. and Jason (Lauren) Poling. She adored her grandchildren, Alexia (Michael), Kayleigh, Mallie, and Nashton, and loved being a part of their lives. Jan had a close bond with her sister, Doris Crowder, and her brother, Star (Brenda) Holbert, as well as Kenny Whytsell, Doug (Nina) Whytsell, brother-in-laws, and Betty Poling Margulies, sister-in-law. There are also many cousins, nieces, and nephews for whom she thought so much of. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorsey Alvin and Roxie Vietta Holbert, as well as her brothers Charles, Oliver, and Owen Holbert, and sister Ada June Holbert.

Janet was an active member of Knotts Church, where she worshipped and found solace in her faith. She enjoyed attending church services and activities and cherished the fellowship she found with her church family.

In her free time, Janet enjoyed playing solitaire and mahjong, but her greatest joy came from spending quality time with her loved ones. She loved family and church game nights, creating lasting memories with those she held dear.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 2 pm at Knotts Church located at 329 Main Street in Grantsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association in Janet’s honor. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with her final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Janet Gail Poling will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kind and loving spirit will forever be remembered and cherished.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.