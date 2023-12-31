Obituary: Springer, Evelyn Louise (Sams)

Evelyn Louise (Sams) Springer, 88, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away at Arbors at Marietta on Friday, December 29, 2023. She was born May 24, 1935 in Parkersburg. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Lewis and Ellen Caplinger Sams.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed bingo, fishing, and camping. Evelyn had a good heart, she was always giving, even when she didn’t have it to give.

She is survived by her daughters, Julie Cunningham (Bill) of Reno, OH, Stacy Kersey (James) of Parkersburg, and Carrie Boyd (Donny) of Little Hocking, OH; two sisters, Josephine Williams and Donna Sams, both of Parkersburg; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Springer; two daughters, Pamela Thorn, and Cathy Jo Springer; two sons, Gilbert and Joseph Springer; sister, Kate Jaggers; four brothers, Blaine, Howard, Edward, and Lehman Sams.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, January 2, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s in Evelyn’s memory.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.