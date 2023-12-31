Obituary: Stanley, Donald P.

Donald P. Stanley, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 21, 1935, in Wood County, WV, the son of the late Isaac and Vada Lowers Stanley. Donald was a US Army Veteran and retired from the IBEW Electrician Union after many years of service. His professional experience and service included working for Demuth Glass, Brockway Glass Company, Owens Illinois Corporation, and Manville Sales Corporation. Donald was a member of the St. John United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the NRA, a Scout Coordinator with Boy Scout Troop 20, Vienna, and a Scout Committee Member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Lisa Burns (Larry) of California; two grandchildren, McKenna Burns and Donovan Burns; and two nieces, Ginger Smith of Washington, WV, and Cecelia Kim Forrester (Mitchell) of Tornado, WV.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Theodora M. “Teddy” McAtee Stanley; three brothers, James, Gary, and Gerald Stanley; and one niece, Sherrie Lockhart.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the St. John United Methodist Church, Vienna, with Rev. Robert Dean Cole officiating. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stanley family.

