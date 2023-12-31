Obituary: Stanley, Donald P.

Donald P. Stanley Obit
Donald P. Stanley Obit(None)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donald P. Stanley, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 21, 1935, in Wood County, WV, the son of the late Isaac and Vada Lowers Stanley. Donald was a US Army Veteran and retired from the IBEW Electrician Union after many years of service. His professional experience and service included working for Demuth Glass, Brockway Glass Company, Owens Illinois Corporation, and Manville Sales Corporation. Donald was a member of the St. John United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the NRA, a Scout Coordinator with Boy Scout Troop 20, Vienna, and a Scout Committee Member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Lisa Burns (Larry) of California; two grandchildren, McKenna Burns and Donovan Burns; and two nieces, Ginger Smith of Washington, WV, and Cecelia Kim Forrester (Mitchell) of Tornado, WV.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Theodora M. “Teddy” McAtee Stanley; three brothers, James, Gary, and Gerald Stanley; and one niece, Sherrie Lockhart.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the St. John United Methodist Church, Vienna, with Rev. Robert Dean Cole officiating. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stanley family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.
Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges
Body found
Police looking for information on body found
GreenCab will take an indefinite pause in Marietta.
GreenCab will take an indefinite pause in Marietta
Wood Chipps
Hot bar takeover at St. Marys Galaxy Food Center

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cox, Rose Ellen
Evelyn Louise (Sams) Springer Obit
Obituary: Springer, Evelyn Louise (Sams)
Mary Ozella Hanson Obit
Obituary: Hanson, Mary Ozella
Constance Jean Kupferberg Obit
Obituary: Kupferberg, Constance Jean