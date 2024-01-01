City of Marietta elected officials get sworn in for new terms

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today many people celebrated the new year surrounded by friends and family. Marietta elected officials brought in the new year with a new term.

All elected officials were sworn in by Judge Randall Jedlink Monday morning as the official start to their new terms.

Marietta Mayor, Josh Schlicher, believes that this new term will bring old projects to completion while also bringing new projects for the betterment of the community and residents.

“For the public there is going to be a lot more happening in the next four years some things are already in motion and some we’re going after. It’s not going to be a year we sit back and try to slide through we’re definitely going to be focused on maintenance issues and projects with the city. We’ve got development department that is ready to get out there and get more community based projects completed,” said Mayor Schlicher.

In the new year Mayor Schlicher added he is excited to continue working with the elected officials he has in the past and the new ones coming in.

“I learned really quick you have to work with everyone. You can’t isolate yourself or burn bridges for the betterment of everyone, officials and community,” said Mayor Schlicher.

