Jackson County couple welcomes first child on New Year’s Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People across the world are celebrating the start of a new year. For at least one family in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Monday also marked the start of a new life.

Ximena Alba Camarena was born just after one o’clock this morning at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Her parents Geronimo Alba Lopez and Fanya Camarena Espinosa live in Millwood in Jackson County, W.Va.

Fanya said the due date was January 5, but they were still prepared for the possibility of an earlier labor that could impact the holidays. “We felt that we couldn’t plan that much,” she said. “We actually started teasing about her arriving on New Year’s when we first heard the due date, and us just staying with everything purchased and ready for dinner and then needing to rush to the hospital, which ended up happening, so.”

Ximena is the couple’s first child. Geronimo and Fanya said they’re thrilled and excited to celebrate the new year and the birth of their daughter at the same time.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.