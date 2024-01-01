MOV disc golfers tee up on New Year’s Day

Appalachian Disc Golf hosted a First Round of the Year event Monday afternoon in Jackson Park.
MOV disc golfers tee up on New Year's Day
MOV disc golfers tee up on New Year’s Day(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was a slightly dreary New Year’s Day in the Mid-Ohio Valley. But that didn’t stop disc golfers from teeing up.

Appalachian Disc Golf hosted a First Round of the Year event Monday afternoon in Jackson Park. More than a dozen members of the local disc golf community attended.

Appalachian Disc Golf owner Julian Powell said this is the second year they’ve hosted a New Year’s Day disc golf event. He said it’s a good way to set a positive tone for the year ahead. “Last year we just came out,” Powell said. “A bunch of us agreed we wanted to do something for New Year’s to get out of the house. And we said no matter what the weather is we’re going to go out and have a fun round of disc golf.”

Powell said he wants to make a New Year’s Day game an annual tradition going forward, alongside Appalachian Disc Golf’s other events throughout the year.

