Obituary: Bell, Violet

Violet Bell, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Dec. 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Grantsville, WV, the daughter of the Late Leonard and Evelyn Tingler. She was a 1967 graduate of Calhoun County High School.

She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church of Mineral Wells.

She enjoyed playing Township games with her daughters and going on walks, but most of all, she loved being with her daughters and grandchildren.

She retired from Wood County Senior Center as an in-home caregiver.

She will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Evelyn Renee Inman (Chris Sprouse) and Stephanie Farnsworth (Frank ).

Grandchildren: Aaron Workman, Jason Workman, Peyton Peters, Kyla Peters, Alexa Inman, Temperance Inman and Khaleesi Cross.

Sister Sharon Parsons and her children Tim Parsons and Nicki Habecker

In addition to both her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bell.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the Bell Family.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.