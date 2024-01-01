Obituary: Dye, Patricia Jo

Patricia Jo Dye, 84, of Mineral Wells, passed away on December 30, 2023.

She was born August 27, 1939, in Brohard, WV, a daughter of the late Robert Wayne Elliott and Violet L. (Snider) Elliott.

Patricia was one of the oldest members of the Mineral Wells Baptist Church, she loved the Choir and Childrens Awana. She was also a secretary for WVUP with 25 years of service.

She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Cairo Chapter #39 Cairo, WV, and was a past Worthy Matron.

Paricia is survived by her son, Kevin Dye (Susan) of Mineral Wells, WV; sister, Kitty Sue Munday of Elizabeth, WV; brother-in-law, Harry Lee Dye (Sandra) of Brohard, WV; aunt, Barbara Riggs, of Proctorville, OH, several nieces and nephews, and she dearly loved her three great-nieces, Charlotte, Gracie. And Maggie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Wayne Dye, who passed in 1978.

Service will be Friday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Dr Shane Ward and Pastor Dwight Brohard officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home with the Order of The Eastern Star Service at 7:30 PM.

Online condolences may be made to the family at @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

