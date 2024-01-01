Obituary: Hoschar, O E “Gene”

O E “Gene” Hoschar, 89, of Mineral Wells, passed away at his residence on December 28, 2023.

He was born in Jackson County, WV, on March 17, 1934, a son of the late Oba Darrell Hoschar and Rosalie (Lemley) Hoschar.

Gene was in The US Navy and was stationed on the USS Carter Hall. He was a master electrician and the owner-operator of Gebar Construction Company.

Gene enjoyed guns, hunting, and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hoschar of Mineral Wells, daughter, Debra Warfield (Gary Rote) of Virginia Beach, VA, brother-in-law, William Curtis Fleak of Vincent, OH, sister-in-law, Shirley Hofmann (Paul) of Washington, WV, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Mark Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

