Obituary: Huffman, Nina L.

Nina L. Huffman, 91, of Marietta, OH., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Arbors of Marietta. She was born January 7, 1932, in Dalzell, OH., to the late Paul Hendershot and Waldine Payne Beardmore.

Nina attended Elk Local Schools and was a member of The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. She received the honor for her service to the church and the Catholic Women’s Club by receiving Pro Ecclesia ET Pontifice by the Reverend Bishop Gilbert Sheldon, an honor received and blessed by the Pope.

Nina was past Steubenville Diocesan President. She was a member of the Ohio Catholic Council League. Nina enjoyed the many travels and meetings for the C.W.C. She served as an instructor for the Catechism program for many years. Nina worked as school secretary at Elk Local Schools, Noble County, and Bethel Elementary School, Monroe County, before going to work for Gould Company in Caldwell, OH., where she retired.

Retirement didn’t last for long as she became secretary for Our Lady of Mercy Church in Lowell, OH., where she retired again at the young age of 85.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John L. of 63 years.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, D. Nolan Hendershot and E. Roger Hendershot and Larry Hendershot, one sister, Shirly Smith and two infant granddaughters.

Nina is survived by her sons John (Bev) Huffman and Steve (Jo) Huffman both of Marietta, four grandchildren Taylor (Charlotte) Huffman of Marietta, Allison (Shawn) Mincks of Pickerington, OH., Tara (John) Healey of Athens, OH., and Tanner (Anna) Huffman of Marietta, ten great-grandchildren Callie, Lane and Will Huffman of Marietta, Cameron and Grace Mincks of Pickerington OH., Fiona and Jack Healey of Athens OH. and Audrey, Rowan and Emmett Huffman of Marietta.

She enjoyed watching old movies and detective shows, reading mysteries, and working crossword puzzles in the Marietta Times. Nina loved having lunch and dinner out with family and friends! She truly loved Christmas and all its festiveness. She loved going to activities for her great-grandchildren as they were the bright stars in her life!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by Father David Huffman, Msgr. Michael Campbell, Father Victor Cinson, and Father Tim Shannon at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Marietta, OH., with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel,1021 Pike St. Marietta, OH. with a Vigil Service at 3 PM.

