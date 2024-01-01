Obituary: McGee, Catherine Marie Groves

Catherine Marie Groves McGee Obit
Catherine Marie Groves McGee Obit(None)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Catherine Marie Groves McGee, 72, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Waterview Pointe.

She was born November 16, 1951 in Marietta a daughter of John Paul Groves and Barbara Catherine Coss Groves.  Catherine was employed at Marietta Center for 23 years, and she enjoyed crocheting and playing games.

On August 1, 1969, she married Jerry D. McGee, who preceded her in death.  She is survived by her son, J.D. McGee, and wife, Kris of Whipple, and several grandchildren, a stepbrother and a stepsister, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Lois Groves, and a stepsister.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday (Jan. 4) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Zion Cemetery. The family will greet friends before the service from 11:00 until 1:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.
Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges
Body found
Police looking for information on body found
Donald P. Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Donald P.
Since its inception, Pokémon has grown into a worldwide phenomenon with a dedicated following.
Marietta business hosts Pokémon League Cup

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sears, Deloris M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cox, Rose Ellen
Donald P. Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Donald P.
Evelyn Louise (Sams) Springer Obit
Obituary: Springer, Evelyn Louise (Sams)