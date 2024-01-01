Obituary: McGee, Catherine Marie Groves

Catherine Marie Groves McGee, 72, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Waterview Pointe.

She was born November 16, 1951 in Marietta a daughter of John Paul Groves and Barbara Catherine Coss Groves. Catherine was employed at Marietta Center for 23 years, and she enjoyed crocheting and playing games.

On August 1, 1969, she married Jerry D. McGee, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, J.D. McGee, and wife, Kris of Whipple, and several grandchildren, a stepbrother and a stepsister, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Lois Groves, and a stepsister.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday (Jan. 4) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Zion Cemetery. The family will greet friends before the service from 11:00 until 1:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.