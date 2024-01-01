Obituary: Sears, Deloras M.

Deloras M. Sears, 85, of Washington, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 29, 2023.

She was born on June 11, 1938, in Big Springs, WV, as one of two children of the late Carl James and Ruth Daisy Jackson Richards.

Deloras had fond memories of being voted Homecoming Queen in High School, as well as playing trumpet with the Marching Band. Her working career included The Parkersburg News, as a secretary for Union Carbide, Wood County Bank in the Bonds dept., as a legal secretary for Attorney Burl Cunningham, and retired from Arrow Concrete. Deloras enjoyed giving back to her community and Church. She volunteered to work on several election days, was a member of River Hill United Methodist Church, where she served as Treasurer for many years, and recently became a member of Washington United Methodist Church. She had also been active in the United Women in Faith and was a member of the Republican Women’s Club.

She is survived by two children, Heather Summers (Gary) and Christopher Sears; four grandchildren, Morgan Summers Lane-Roberts, Madison Summers Brown, Hunter Sears, and Ian Sears; two step-grandchildren, Jimmy Millie and Nikki Kimberly; two great-grandchildren, Skylar Lane-Roberts and Levi Eugene Brown, as well as two step-great-grandchildren Brody and Levi Groves.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar K. Sears, son, Douglas D. Sears, and brother, Don Richard.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, 1/4/24, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery, 3757 N. Calhoun Highway, Grantsville, WV 26147.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com, and in lieu of flowers, the Family requests a donation be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation for Research at https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate?gad_source=1.

