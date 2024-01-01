Obituary: Shilling, Christopher Wayne

Christopher Wayne Shilling Obit
Christopher Wayne Shilling Obit(None)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Christopher Wayne Shilling, 45, of Whipple, OH., passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023. He was born February 23, 1978, in Marietta, OH., to Wayne Glendon and Martha Ann Whetstone Shilling.

Chris worked for Marathon Petroleum Company as a truck driver.

He is survived by his mother, Martha; brothers Craig (Niki) and Rick Shilling; sisters Julie Vass, Pricilla Legleitner, and Penny (Jack) Cochran; and many friends and his best companion, Taco.

Chris was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Mike and Tony.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH 45750 with burial to follow in Salem Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Kyra Warrener was arrested on December 28, 2023.
Parkesburg woman arrested on drug charges
Donald P. Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Donald P.
Body found
Police looking for information on body found
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cox, Rose Ellen

Latest News

Sharon Dianne Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Sharon Dianne
Nina L. Huffman Obit
Obituary: Huffman, Nina L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dye, Patricia Jo
O E “Gene” Hoschar Obit
Obituary: Hoschar, O E “Gene”