Obituary: Shilling, Christopher Wayne

Christopher Wayne Shilling, 45, of Whipple, OH., passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023. He was born February 23, 1978, in Marietta, OH., to Wayne Glendon and Martha Ann Whetstone Shilling.

Chris worked for Marathon Petroleum Company as a truck driver.

He is survived by his mother, Martha; brothers Craig (Niki) and Rick Shilling; sisters Julie Vass, Pricilla Legleitner, and Penny (Jack) Cochran; and many friends and his best companion, Taco.

Chris was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Mike and Tony.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH 45750 with burial to follow in Salem Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.