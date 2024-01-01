Obituary: Spicer, David "Pop" Lee I

David “Pop” Lee Spicer I, of Marietta, Ohio, at 80 years old, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on December 30, 2023, with his family at his side.

He was preceded in death by his sister Susan, his wife Linda, and his parents Harold and Mary.

Dave grew up on the South Side of Marietta, graduated from Marietta High School in 1961, and then joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served as an Air Police Officer. After his USAF service, David started his family life with his wife, Linda. He worked at Williamstown Steel for several years and then retired from Pleasants Power Company. He loved it when he was able to “run” on the ambulance squad as a member of the Pennsboro and the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Depts. However, the true light of his life has always been his “kids.” He was always supportive of his kids while playing sports and coaching several of their teams. He was “Pop” to many kids and adults alike. Those who knew him, will never forget him.

He is survived by his family who he loved more than life itself. Skip and Mary Spicer of Williamstown, Dave and Amy Spicer of Ravenswood, and Missy and

John Hanson of Marietta, Morgan and Mike Spicer of Parkersburg. Grandchildren Tom and Addy Spicer. Johnny and Sierra Spicer, Kyle and Ricki Moellendick, Haven and Jamey Friend, Jorja Weppler, and Tru Weppler. Also, his great-grandkids, Connor, Kolten, Lakyn, Willow, and Nova. He loved all of his fur babies, especially Daisy, Cora, and Charlotte.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Jan.5) at 11:00 am at McClure Shaffer Funeral Home with Pete Farnsworth will be performing services with burial at Gravel Bank Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday evening from 4 until 8. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankforfh.com.

A huge thank you to his chosen daughter, Missy McCune.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.