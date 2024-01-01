Obituary: Wood, Sharon Dianne

Sharon Dianne Wood, 82, of Parkersburg, went home with the Lord on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Worthington Manor.

Sharon was born March 4, 1941, in Ravenswood to Solon and Ardath {Knowlton} Chambers.

She graduated from Glenville State College with a teaching degree. She taught second grade at Henry J. Kaiser Elementary School for 34 years, retiring in 1994.

She married Robert Lee Wood on July 24, 1965.

Sharon was a longtime member of North United Methodist Church in Ravenswood, where she played the organ and sang in the choir. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandsons and her cats.

Sharon will be deeply missed by her daughter Robin (Donald) Durochia, her grandsons Evan Durochia and Ethan Durochia, and her sisters-in-law Val Chambers, Lois Ann Wood, and Sybil Wood.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Wood, and brothers Charles Chambers, James Chambers, William Chambers, and Bobby Lee Chambers.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 1 to 2 p.m. at North Ravenwood United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Reverend Mike Ludle officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Strecker Cancer Center, 400 Matthew Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

