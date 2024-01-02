Belpre City Mayor sworn in

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The new Belpre City Mayor, Susan Abdella was sworn in yesterday with big plans for the new year.

Susan Abdella was sworn into office January 1st and says she is super excited despite the overwhelming first day! Her first mission is to get settled in and see what everyone has in mind.

“We are just trying to get all of the systems up and functioning for me as the new Mayor and then we are going to start working with the department heads to find out what their goals are, what they have been working on. We do not want to be a disruption to the current projects that are in place, so our department heads will be working with me and the rest of the administration to make sure that we continue the cities functions seamlessly.” said Susan Abdella, Belpre City Mayor.

While the new water tank project is set to benefit the new hospital finishes up, Abdella plans to get a game plan started for the next project.

“I want to have a strategic plan for the city. I want to know what projects we have in place, what our projects are going to be after we finish the water tank, what is our next project. What is the next thing we need to do, so we need to have a good solid plan to go forward.” said Abdella.

Abdella hopes for an exciting year full of change and encourages you to reach out with any suggestions you may have.

“It is going to be an exciting year, it is going to be one of change and of hope and progress and if anybody has any interest or plans or something they would like to see, reach out. The former Mayor Mike had got a grant for the pond, $100k so we are getting ready to look at how to make the pond at the park look better, so we need to do a drawing or something. We need input, what do you want to see it look like? So when we do it, it meets our needs going forward.” said Abdella.

