Bridal show coming to Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual Marietta Bridal Show is set to continue this Sunday from 1pm-5pm in the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College.

This event has taken place since the 70s making Lori Hanson the 3rd coordinator of the bridal show.

They have everything you may need for your big day such as DJ’s, sample foods, photographers, and of course dresses!

They will have door prizes every hour with a grand prize at the end.

You can purchase your ticket online or at the door.

“We have just a little over 50 vendors and they are anywhere from gown vendors, to DJ’s, photographers, everything you need for a wedding. I feel like it is really important for people to shop local. We have a lot of really great vendors in the area and I like to kind of keep things more geared towards our community” said Lori Hanson, show coordinator.

The tickets are $10.

