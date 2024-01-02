Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase reaching 100 miles per hour.

Law enforcement attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Rodney Duane Shriver in Lowell but he sped away, leading officers on a chase for about 32 miles. Eventually Shriver lost control and hit a utility pole. The vehicle was badly damaged but no one was injured.

Shriver was then arrested on felony charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, failure to comply with order or signal of peace officer, and parole violation. Additional charges may be pending since the incident is still under investigation. Police also served a warrant out of Morgan County for contempt of court.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Marietta Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol all assisted in the pursuit.

