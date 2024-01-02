Marietta artist’s work graces cover of Ohio Magazine

Bobby Rosenstock of JustAJar Design Press crafted the cover for this year’s “Ohio Love” issue of Ohio Magazine.
Ohio Magazine cover
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta artist’s work is gracing the cover of the January and February issue of Ohio Magazine.

Rosenstock’s business is said to be one of just a handful of shops creating custom posters by way of woodcut and letterpress processes.

Each print is created one at a time on a manually cranked flatbed press with oil-based inks.

Rosenstock gives us an inside look at the process.

“Each color is hand carved into blocks of wood like this, they are basically big stamps that are then printed with ink from the block onto pieces of paper. They are all printed using my antique printing presses. A lot of the equipment I use in my shop dates back to the late 1800′s.”

As a member of Marietta Main Streets Public Art Committee, Rosenstock said there are a lot of talented artists in the area.

“We have been putting up all sorts of public art around town. We have a great relationship with the Marietta College art department. I think the arts are an important part of any community. I’m thrilled to see the art scene in Marietta thriving.”

He said his work has been featured in Ohio Magazine before, but this is the first time he has created cover art for the magazine.

