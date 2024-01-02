Movement Monday with Stacy! This week is a kettlebell workout

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout is a kettlebell workout!

This week uses kettlebells. If you don’t have kettlebells, you could use regular dumbbells, cans of food, water bottles, or nothing.

Kettlebell swing - 20 seconds. Start in standing position with your feet shoulder width apart. This is a hip hinge exercise. Squat down keeping your chest up- the kettlebell will be down. As you stand, swing the kettlebell out in front of you. Stacy points out that the power comes from the hips. You’re working the shoulders and core when you squat and quads when you come up.



Rest - 10 seconds



Side lunges- 20 seconds. Hold your kettlebell in both hands in front of your chest. Step out to one side, and squat down. The leg you stepped out with should be bent. The leg that stayed in place should be straight. Push off your bent leg and return to a standing position. Repeat on the other side. Alternate legs. Stacy give the tip to sit back like you’re sitting in a chair.



Rest - 10 seconds



Goblet squat - 20 seconds. Standing, hold the kettlebell in both hands under your chin. Squat straight down. Keep you chest up.



Rest - 10 seconds



Calf Raises - 20 seconds. Start standing with your feet together slightly more than shoulder width. Hold the kettlebell in both hands below your chin. Raise up onto your toes. Lower back down to stand flat-footed. Stacy says that if you want to make this harder, you can do this movement on stairs.



Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.



You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

