New pediatric emergency department opens at Memorial Health in Belpre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 2 p.m. Tuesday, a new Pediatric Emergency Department opened its doors at the Belpre campus of Memorial Health System.

It’ll be open seven days a week from 2 p.m. till midnight. Dr. Brett Luxmore, medical director for the new emergency department, said he’s glad to play a role in bringing emergency services to young patients in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“I’m very excited,” Luxmore said. “I’m privileged to be part of this. I’m very excited to be helping the community here in an area that needs resources.”

Dr. Brian Scharfenberg, the Director of Emergency Services for Memorial Health, said they currently see about 6,000 pediatric patients in their emergency department every year. The pediatric emergency department where those patients will be seen going forward is designed with younger patients in mind, with lots of bright colors and cute pictures adorning the walls.

Scharfenberg said having this new unit focused just on pediatric patients will benefit the kids and the medical staff alike. “I think that’s better primarily for the pediatric patients so they can come over here and be seen in a place that’s kind of tailored to their needs,” he said. “But yes, it will certainly help with the overall burden of illness that we’re experiencing in the main ED just across the -- on the other side of the building.”

The new department was announced last July. It’s is the result of a partnership between Memorial Health and Akron Children’s Hospital.

That same partnership is behind a new Women and Children’s Hospital that’s expected to open in the area in 2025. Memorial Health CEO Scott Cantley said the new pediatric emergency department will compliment that new hospital once it’s complete. “For a lot of your hospital journey, your care often begins in the emergency room,” Cantley said. “And so for us, to lead with the pediatric ER in partnership with Akron Children’s has really been a strong starting point for what will later be all that other care.”

