Obituary: Huck, Martha Jean

Martha Jean Huck, 82, of Waterford, Ohio, died on Monday, January 1, 2024, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 13, 1941, to Francis and Helen Schilling Schwendeman.

She graduated in 1959 from Waterford High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell, Ohio, and served many years as a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. She especially enjoyed making pies, noodles, and angel food cakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed making blankets for her family and friends.

Martha is survived by her loving husband, Virgil Huck, whom she married on August 21, 1961; her five children, Yvonne Kincaid (David), Annette Schott (Todd), Jean Tornes (Randy), Mark Huck (Lisa), and Melissa Farley (Joe); grandchildren Jason Schott (Jennifer), Aaron Schott (Shannon), Kyle Kincaid (Kylie), Whitney Harrison (Loren), Corey Farley (Jennifer), Shanna Clement (Shanoy), Ashleigh Hendershot (Brandon), Blake Tornes (Demi), Samantha Henke (Conor); 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert and Larry Schwendeman (Joyce); sisters-in-law, Jeri and Sandy Schwendeman.

She is preceded in death by her parents: her brothers David, James, and Glen Schwendeman; her sisters Mary Margaret Smithberger and Alice Huck; and sister-in-laws Elaine and Jeanette Schwendeman.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 5, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell, Ohio, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 4, from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary being held at 7 at the Lowell Chapel of CAWLEY AND PEOPLES FUNERAL HOMES. The family would like to invite those in attendance to join them in a meal following the service. The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Anita White, and Bonnie Brooks, as well as her hospice nurse, Danielle Stevens, and the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their love, dedication, and compassion. Memorial donations may be sent to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Memorial donations may be sent to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

