Obituary: Jenks, Mary B

Mary B Jenks, 74, of Washington, WV, passed away into the arms of Jesus on December 30, 2023.

She was born August 12, 1949, in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Lancaster.

Mary was a Baptist by faith, attending Parkersburg South Baptist Church since 2016. She was an active 42-year member of Fairview UMC, serving in many capacities there. She earned her associate’s degree at Mountain State Business College. She went on to work at Highmark Blue Cross/BlueShield, putting in nearly 42 years of service. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She developed many lifelong friends from Highmark, with whom she shared her faith and life’s stories. Over the years, she fought many health issues, and despite all of them, she maintained her great integrity, generosity, and work ethic, all of which were instilled in her son and two grandsons. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Raymond Jenks; son, Chris (Rachel) Jenks; grandsons, Hayden and Carson Jenks, whom she adored; sister, Martha (Bill); brothers, Joseph (Sandy), David (Linda), James (Donna), Timothy (Sandra); and several special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her great Aunt, Bess Schlicker; special niece, Rayanna Lancaster; and best friend, Regina Kerby.

Funeral services will be on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with Adam Paff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care for Mary during her final days.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Jenks family.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.