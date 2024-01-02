Obituary: Knott, Robert “Bob” M.

Robert “Bob” M. Knott, age 69, of Cambridge, OH, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Guernsey Inc. He was born June 22, 1954 in Guernsey County, OH a son of the late Charles and Dorthea Lerner Knott.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He coached girls’ summer league softball for many years. Bob was an avid sports fan and loved following his favorite teams, the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians. Around 7:00 PM every evening, you could find Bob watching his favorite television show, Jeopardy. He retired as a Union bricklayer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charlie Hutchison.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Phyllis “Phyl” R. Hutchison Knott, whom he married in 1981; three daughters, Bridget Hand of Mississippi, Masie (Paul) Gonder of Salesville, OH, and Tess (Adam Archer) Knott of New Concord, OH; grandchildren Kaisen Knott, Lainey Gonder, Tyler Hand, Britney Hand, Justin (Shelby) Hand, and Kamrin Hand; several great-grandchildren; siblings Kathe (Bob) Coles of Defiance, OH, Sharon (Bruce) Thompson of Cambridge, Chuck (Gloria) Knott of Cambridge, Frank (Nancy Blackstone) Knott of Byesville, OH, and Amy (Doug) Baumann of New Concord; sisters-in-law Rita Barclay, Wanda (Bruce) Burris, Brenda Hutchison, and Rhonda Knott. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed, with no additional services held at this time. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, has been entrusted to care for the family. Memorial contributions in Bob’s Honor may be directed to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., P.O. Box 1165, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Please join us in remembering Bob by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

