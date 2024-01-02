Obituary: Knowlton, Willa J.

Willa J. Knowlton, 92, of Whipple passed away at 11:14 pm Monday January 1, 2024 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 3, 1931, in Lower Salem to Charles and Myrtle (Holdren) Rhodes. Willa was a 1949 graduate of Salem Liberty High School, a homemaker and had been employed at Marietta College and Salem-Liberty Schools. She was a member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church. For many years, Willa was a member of the Whipple Community Church, where she played piano. Preparing food especially pies for others was a very important part of her life.

On January 14, 1950, she married Ralph F. Knowlton, who preceded her in death on March 25, 2011. Surviving are their children Jeffrey (Janet) Knowlton of Marietta, Jerry Knowlton of Caldwell, and Joann (Dale) Ullman of Marietta. Also surviving are grandchildren Steven (Mary) Knowlton, Eric (Lesly) Knowlton, Sandra Whittle, Todd (Christine) Ullman, and Brad (Shelley) Ullman, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Willa was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 6th, at Twin Rivers Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Salem Township Cemetery. Friends may call at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Salem Township Volunteer Fire Dept., or Twin Rivers Baptist Church Family Center.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.