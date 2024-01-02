Obituary: Sands, Linda Louise Hopkins

Linda Louise Hopkins Sands, 80, of Washington, WV. passed away on January 1, 2024, after battling dementia for several years.

She was born August 28, 1943, to the late Roscoe A. and India Marie Young Hopkins.

She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Linda worked for several years for Dr. William Swearingen, DDS, and then as an accountant for the Fahlgren & Ferris Advertising Agency, from which she retired in 2000.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Polly Anna Sands, and grandson, Shaun J. Sands, both of Washington, WV. Her sister Margaret Grim (John) of Elizabeth, WV. Sister in law, Cheryl Hopkins of Surfside Beach, SC. and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Bacorn, sister and brother in law Doris and John Westbrook, brother Paul Hopkins and many aunts, uncles and several cousins.

Funeral services will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Reverend Rick DeQuasie officiating. There will be no graveside service. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. and Monday from noon until service time.

Many thanks to the staff at Eagle Pointe and the staff of Housecalls Hospice for their kind and caring service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

