Obituary: Spears, Naomi

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Naomi Spears, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

She was born on February 14, 1931, in Buckhannon, WV, a daughter of the late Lloyd Worthy and Hazel Dove Shipman Black.

Naomi is survived by her children Fred Spears, Jerry Spears, Patty Jonas, Kim Farr (Jon), grandchildren Joshua Runnion (Ashlee), and Joseph Runnion, great-grandchildren Ayden Runnion, Wyatt Runnion, sister Dee Dee Briggs, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Spears, Jr., son Dennis Ray Spears, daughter Linda Joy, grandson Daniel Franklin Lott, brothers Emmett, Roger, Garland, and Zane Black, sisters Lucille Louden, Carol Toliver and son in law Gerald Jonas.

A graveside service will be 1 pm Wednesday at Mt. Olive Cemetery Walker.

The family would like to thank Camden Clark WVU 3 and 4 North and Housecalls Hospice for their care and compassion.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Christopher Wayne Shilling Obit
Obituary: Shilling, Christopher Wayne
Jackson County couple welcomes first child on New Year’s Day
Jackson County couple welcomes first child on New Year’s Day
Sharon Dianne Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Sharon Dianne
2023 Year in Review for the Mid-Ohio Valley
A look back at the biggest stories of 2023 in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Christopher Wayne Shilling Obit
Obituary: Shilling, Christopher Wayne
Sharon Dianne Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Sharon Dianne
Nina L. Huffman Obit
Obituary: Huffman, Nina L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dye, Patricia Jo