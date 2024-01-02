Obituary: Spears, Naomi

Naomi Spears, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

She was born on February 14, 1931, in Buckhannon, WV, a daughter of the late Lloyd Worthy and Hazel Dove Shipman Black.

Naomi is survived by her children Fred Spears, Jerry Spears, Patty Jonas, Kim Farr (Jon), grandchildren Joshua Runnion (Ashlee), and Joseph Runnion, great-grandchildren Ayden Runnion, Wyatt Runnion, sister Dee Dee Briggs, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Spears, Jr., son Dennis Ray Spears, daughter Linda Joy, grandson Daniel Franklin Lott, brothers Emmett, Roger, Garland, and Zane Black, sisters Lucille Louden, Carol Toliver and son in law Gerald Jonas.

A graveside service will be 1 pm Wednesday at Mt. Olive Cemetery Walker.

The family would like to thank Camden Clark WVU 3 and 4 North and Housecalls Hospice for their care and compassion.

