Obituary: Varner, Steven A.

Steven A. Varner, born Aug 5th, 1949, passed in his sleep on the morning of Dec. 29th, 2023.

Son of Ernest and Betty Varner, husband of Vickie, father to Valerie and Anthony (Stacey). Brother to Richard and Debbie, David-Brent and Sara, Dena and Seth.

A decorated Vietnam veteran in service of the US Army. A decorated Firefighter and paramedic. And proud member of UA local 565 for nearly 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated but not expected. The service will be at the Leavitt Family Center on January 6th, 2024, from noon to 2.

