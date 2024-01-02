Ohio senator visits Marietta ahead of congressional run

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio senator Michael Rulli visited Marietta today ahead of his congressional run.

Senator Rulli will run for United States Congress in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

The district will soon be vacant because of Representative Bill Johnson’s plans to resign to become the 10th president of Youngstown State University.

Rulli said he visited the Washington County commission today to discuss the needs of the area.

“We were talking about all kinds of exciting topics. Everything from the Muskingum Industrial Park and how we have to get natural gas out there so we can entice businesses to relocate here so we can give our children a reason to stay in Washington County to develop their families and to really continue the growth of that. We talked about Marietta College which is so exciting. We talked about Wayne National Forest and how we have to do some work in there to get some of that tax base back to the people of Washington County.”

Rulli said if he is elected, he intends to keep the office in Washington County.

WTAP plan to speak with another congressional candidate on Wednesday.

