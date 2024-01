BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Derek Liston is a senior basketball and baseball player for the Belpre Golden Eagles.

Derek has become a leader for both the basketball and baseball teams, and has gotten the opportunity to grow alongside his brother, Tucker, throughout his athletic life.

After high school, Derek hopes to study aviation, but he plans to join the military once he graduates.

