The Toss Around: Trinity Balog

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the latest edition of, “The Toss Around”, we spoke with Parkersburg Lady Big Reds guard Trinity Balog.

Trinity has become the leader for the Big Reds as a senior, and she recently became a member of the 1,000 points club.

Trinity talks about how she came to love basketball, what the expectations are for the season, as well as what scoring 1,000 points meant to her.

