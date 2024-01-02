The Toss Around: Trinity Balog

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the latest edition of, “The Toss Around”, we spoke with Parkersburg Lady Big Reds guard Trinity Balog.

Trinity has become the leader for the Big Reds as a senior, and she recently became a member of the 1,000 points club.

Trinity talks about how she came to love basketball, what the expectations are for the season, as well as what scoring 1,000 points meant to her.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.