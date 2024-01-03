Budgeting advice to better manage your finances

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The consequences of not being financially literate can be costly.

According to a study by the National Financial Educators Council, Americans estimated they lost an average of $1,506 in 2023 due to a lack of knowledge about personal finances.

Rachel Elliot of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley said everyone, regardless of income; should have a household budget.

“When you track it you see what you are spending, how much and how often and you can control that a little better. There are three types of expenses in your budget. There is a fixed expense, it never changes every month. Then there is your periodic expense that comes every so often like car tires, etc. Then you have the variable expenses, which is the one we control the most. That is your coffee or the extra activities you do. So, starting to track that will help you find the money you are looking for.”

Elliot said a good place to start is by reviewing last year’s finances.

“Categorize where you struggled or where you spent too much and then set goals for this year. Do you want to buy a home, do you want to buy a new vehicle, are you going to build a new savings; that way you have something to look forward to, to keep us motivated. That way you can dedicate that in your budget each month to work toward that goal and reviewing your budget monthly to ensure you are following that as well.”

Elliot said putting away any amount of money each week for an emergency fund is beneficial.

