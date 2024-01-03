Calm and chilly through the rest of the week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The quiet, but chilly weather, continues to persist as we move into the second half of the week. This morning, it is going to be noticeably colder compared to 24 hours ago. Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley will see temperatures start off in the upper 20s and a few spots will dip into the mid-20s. So, it is going to be another day where we will need to coat, gloves, and hat before heading out the door for the morning commute. Besides that, it is going to be a very quiet day. Cloud cover is lacking this morning, but we are not going to hold onto mostly clear skies all day. Cloud cover is expected to increase for the afternoon, but the sun be more visible than it was yesterday. A positive note, but it is still going to be on the chilly side this afternoon with highs across the region climbing up to the low to mid-40s. Keeping with the light breeze, wind chill values will maintain the upper 30s during the day.

A weak disturbance will bring a relatively dry cold front through the Mid-Ohio Valley overnight tonight. It will bump up our cloud cover and potentially bring in a snow flurry or two, but it is only going to bring a drop in our temperatures going into Thursday and Friday. Thursday will see daytime highs only hit the upper 30s and Friday will see the lower 40s. Overnight lows for Thursday night and into Friday morning will be frigid as we drop down into the lower 20s with a few spots reaching the upper teens. Both days will see a mix of sun and clouds. A nice quiet end to the week, but a cold one as well. A stark difference to the warm weather we had last week as we closed out 2023.

Our focus remains on the potential wintery weather from a developing low in the southern portion of the country on Saturday. The question remains on what path it will take as that will easily influence the amount of precipitation we get out of this system. Of course, a lot of people would like mainly snow out of this system, but there are scenarios that only carries in mainly rain with a mix of snow Saturday morning and Saturday night. There is also a scenario that carries a somewhat weaker system far south of the Mid-Ohio Valley and carries it further towards the east. This would limit our precipitation totals, and in turn, limit the amount of snow we see. We will continue to monitor the latest forecast trends as we draw closer towards the weekend. For now, be mindful of the risk for slippery travel conditions on Saturday, whether it will be snow or mostly rain. A Pinpoint Yellow Alert Day still is in place on Saturday for the potential for tricky weather on the roads.

