Candidate for Bill Johnson's seat visits Washington County

Reggie Stoltzfus is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 50th House District.
Candidate visits Marietta
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - State representative Reggie Stoltzfus visited Marietta today ahead of his congressional run.

Representative Stoltzfus will run for United States Congress in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

The district will soon be vacant due to Congressman Bill Johnson announcing plans to resign to become president of Youngstown State University.

Stoltzfus said he visited the Washington County commission to get the pulse of the area.

“In this part of Ohio and all of Ohio we need to be energy independent. Especially across the USA we need to be energy independent, and we can do that. Right where we are standing on top of, we have oil and gas. When we do that, we are going to bring manufacturers to Ohio, jobs to Ohio. We are going to have better schools, better communities. We are going to have a trickle-down effect unlike anything we have ever seen. We just need to tap into our natural resources.”

Stoltzfus is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 50th House District.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Duane Shriver was arrested after a highspeed chase.
Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
Christopher Wayne Shilling Obit
Obituary: Shilling, Christopher Wayne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Varner, Steven A.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Collins, Michelle Lee
Willa J. Knowlton Obit
Obituary: Knowlton, Willa J.

Latest News

While a new year can bring optimism, expenses from the holidays often leave families feeling...
Budgeting advice to better manage your finances
Mobile agriculture science lab
West Virginia Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab comes to Parkersburg
Confetti engineer
Local woman selected to be confetti engineer in Times Square
The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd...
Community memorial service for Todd Baucher on January 6, 2024