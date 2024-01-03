Candidate for Bill Johnson's seat visits Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - State representative Reggie Stoltzfus visited Marietta today ahead of his congressional run.

Representative Stoltzfus will run for United States Congress in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

The district will soon be vacant due to Congressman Bill Johnson announcing plans to resign to become president of Youngstown State University.

Stoltzfus said he visited the Washington County commission to get the pulse of the area.

“In this part of Ohio and all of Ohio we need to be energy independent. Especially across the USA we need to be energy independent, and we can do that. Right where we are standing on top of, we have oil and gas. When we do that, we are going to bring manufacturers to Ohio, jobs to Ohio. We are going to have better schools, better communities. We are going to have a trickle-down effect unlike anything we have ever seen. We just need to tap into our natural resources.”

Stoltzfus is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 50th House District.

