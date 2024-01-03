Community memorial service for Todd Baucher on January 6, 2024

The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd...
The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd Baucher.(Phyllis Smith | WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You are invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd Baucher.

The event is Saturday, January 6th, starting at 2 p.m. at the Parkersburg High School Auditorium. There will be parking and easy access from the horseshoe in front of the school, and from the parking lot at the back of the school, with access through the doors of the cafeteria.

Baucher, a 41-year news veteran of WTAP-TV, died Friday, Dec. 29 in Lancaster, Ohio, where he had been living since his retirement two years ago.

Various local dignitaries and folks who knew Todd well will speak at the event.

