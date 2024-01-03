Crusaderettes get to 8-0 in win over Wirt County

Jocelynn Thorn helps Parkersburg Catholic to a win over Wirt County(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes have won eight straight games to start the season, as they took down Little Kanawha Conference foe Wirt County at home 52-35 on Tuesday night.

Senior Mary Tokodi-Ruth led the way for Parkersburg Catholic in this one, scoring 18 points in the winning effort. Isabella DeAngelo added 12 points for the Crusaderettes.

Wirt County was led by D.J. White and Skylar Bunch with 11 points each.

Parkersburg Catholic will next take the floor on Thursday night at home against St. Marys.

