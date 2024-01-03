How to set and keep healthy goals for the new year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For many of the new year means New Year’s resolutions.

Losing weight, drinking more water, reading more or just some of the resolutions that people will come up with every year.

When writing down your resolutions for the year, it’s very easy to get ahead of yourself. But when writing them down, it is best to come up with positive, attainable goals opposed to quick fixes.

“Unhealthy new year’s resolutions are sometimes those that are unrealistic that you decide you’re going to make these changes to your whole life and make these grand plans are really unattainable and within the first month or so you decide there is no way I can do that then you just bail on the whole resolution thing,” said WVU Medicine Camden Clark, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shari Vance.

Because when you set those unrealistic unattainable goals It’s easy to be discouraged for your next goal in the future.

“When you set unattainable goals it tends to put a lot of stress on you that you keep trying to make these really big changes that just don’t fit into your life. When that happens you feel like you’re moving towards failing and none of us like to do that,” said Dr. Vance.

Selling those attainable goals starts from within, it starts with where are you beginning.

“So I think it’s really important to look at where you’ve been and determine if there are things that are really positive in the past year that you’ve done well and things you might think you can do better on,” she said.

Also when setting these goals it’s important to know it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“We all like quick fixes. Most of the things related to health and fitness and wellbeing are not quick fixes. You really have to take a step back and just decide what your goals are. I always think it’s always to your advantage to set short term and long term goals,” said Dr. Vance.

