Lady Big Reds take care of business at home against Cabell Midland

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Lady Big Reds continue their high-flying start to the season, as they took down MSAC opponent Cabell Midland at home on Tuesday night.

The Big Reds used an opening 15-0 run to win the game at the Fieldhouse 76-44. Trinity Balog paced the Big Reds with a double-double performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Parkersburg improves to 7-2 on the season, and will next take the court on Thursday night against Hurricane on the road.

