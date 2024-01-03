Lady Big Reds take care of business at home against Cabell Midland
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Parkersburg Lady Big Reds continue their high-flying start to the season, as they took down MSAC opponent Cabell Midland at home on Tuesday night.
The Big Reds used an opening 15-0 run to win the game at the Fieldhouse 76-44. Trinity Balog paced the Big Reds with a double-double performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Parkersburg improves to 7-2 on the season, and will next take the court on Thursday night against Hurricane on the road.
