Lady Big Reds take care of business at home against Cabell Midland

Trinity Balog has a double-double in Parkersburg's win over Cabell Midland
Trinity Balog has a double-double in Parkersburg's win over Cabell Midland(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Lady Big Reds continue their high-flying start to the season, as they took down MSAC opponent Cabell Midland at home on Tuesday night.

The Big Reds used an opening 15-0 run to win the game at the Fieldhouse 76-44. Trinity Balog paced the Big Reds with a double-double performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Parkersburg improves to 7-2 on the season, and will next take the court on Thursday night against Hurricane on the road.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Duane Shriver was arrested after a highspeed chase.
Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
Christopher Wayne Shilling Obit
Obituary: Shilling, Christopher Wayne
Sharon Dianne Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Sharon Dianne
Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Collins, Michelle Lee

Latest News

Lucie Cline (13) had 25 points in South's win over University
Parkersburg South sweeps University with 61-53 win at home
Jocelynn Thorn helps Parkersburg Catholic to a win over Wirt County
Crusaderettes get to 8-0 in win over Wirt County
Student Athlete of the Week: Derek Liston
Student Athlete of the Week: Derek Liston
Derek Liston has helped lead Belpre to a 6-4 start to the season
Student Athlete of the Week: Derek Liston