Local woman selected to be confetti engineer in Times Square

Confetti engineer
Confetti engineer(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This New Year’s Eve Victoria West celebrated the new year in a slightly different way. She spent her New Year’s Eve in New York at Times Square but not for what you think.

West was one of seven people selected to be confetti engineers for when the ball drops.

Over 300 pounds of confetti was dropped to help people ring in the new year.

Victoria West decorated the governors mansion, decorated the White House for Christmas and now got to be a confetti engineer in times square. All of these opportunities have been granted to her from her business here in Parkersburg and for that she is honored.

“So it’s opened up a lot of doors for me because I’ve emerged myself into that industry. It’s a small little industry but yet in a big, big world and I feel honored to have those opportunities,” said West.

West says next year she will not be doing it again due to the demand of people wanting to experience the job.

