Obituary: Garvin, James Scott

James Scott Garvin, 72, of Davisville, WV, has finished his race and is now home with the Lord. He passed away at home on December 31, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born September 30, 1951, in Fairmont, WV, to the late William and Maxine (Davis) Garvin.

Scott was a 1969 graduate of East Fairmont High School, a 1989 graduate of Fairmont State College, and a 1999 graduate of River Bible Institute in Tampa, FL.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley Kay Myers Garvin; his daughters Teresa (Greg) Wright of Fairmont, WV; Adrienne Garvin of Morgantown, WV; Carla (Nathan) Minney of Parkersburg, WV; Abigail (Caleb) Perkins of Mineral Wells, WV; and Elizabeth (Paul) Mylnar of Beeville, TX. His grandchildren Zachary Wright of Pittsburgh, PA; William (Chyna) Wright of Newnan, GA; Rebekah (Levi) Martin of Fairmont, WV; Alaina Eavenson of Starkville, MS; Mikaela, Jubilee, Saige, and Elijah Minney of Parkersburg, WV; Ariela Perkins of Mineral Wells, WV and Rowan Mylnar of Beeville, TX. And three great-grandchildren, Linden and Sedona Wright, and Ryder Martin.

He is also survived by his brother, William Garvin, Jr. of Morgantown, WV; his sister, Nancy Ann Garvin Hahn, of August, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing board games, hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Scott touched many lives throughout his time here on earth by bringing joy, hope, and the good news of the Gospel through ministering in the United States and abroad.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene in Fairmont, WV.

Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV, is assisting the family with the cremation, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.