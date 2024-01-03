Obituary: Holtz, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Holtz, 84, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Harmar Place in Marietta, OH. She was born on August 6, 1939, in Steubenville, OH, to the late James M. and Beatrice P. Hukill Blackburn.

Mary was a member of the Care Giver Companions for St. Elizabeth Hospital, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Cosmo’s Bowling League, and she was a puppeteer for New Kids On The Block.

She is survived by her sons, Todd Holtz (Karen), Tim Holtz (Swuanna); daughter, Penny Carver; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Holtz; a son, Terry Holtz and a brother William Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service on Sunday. A private family burial will take place in Union Cemetery in Steubenville, OH, on Monday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

