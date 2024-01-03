Obituary: Pitchford, Ann Broadwater

Ann Broadwater Pitchford, 85, of Vienna, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, on December 31, 2023.

She was born February 20, 1938, in Buckhannon, WV, a daughter of the late Ashford and Matilda L. Broadwater.

Ann graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1956, attended West Virginia University, and attended nursing school in California. In her younger adult life, she was married to Richard Lee Reed, a career Navy man, and lived a good part of her life in California, Virginia, and Germany.

In 2002 a few years after Richard died, she married Stephen L. Pitchford. She and Stephen grew up as teenage neighbors in Vienna. Ann was an avid Big Red Football fan and really enjoyed her 50-yard line season tickets to their games. She and Stephen enjoyed many years of traveling to California, Florida, and points between to visit relatives and friends.

Ann was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Parkersburg and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. She also enjoyed singing in church choirs during her time as a Navy wife.

Ann is survived by her husband, Stephen; her daughter, Allison Blix (Greg) of Santa Barbara, CA; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Ashford II, Frank Leonard, and William Barr Broadwater.

In addition to her parents and her first husband, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Reed II.

A memorial service is being planned for this coming spring and will be announced. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Pitchford family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 1404 Goodale Blvd. #200, Columbus, OH. 43212.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.