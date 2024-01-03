Obituary: Pratt, Lyril Virginia

Lyril Virginia Pratt, 91, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

She was born on April 13, 1932, in Grantsville, WV. She was the daughter of the late Nelson Marion and Lyndall Ayers Marion of Parkersburg.

Lyril graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950 and was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Pratt, in 1951. They were married 69 years and together raised five children.

After her high school graduation, she worked at GC Murphy in the Personnel Department for four years until she and Robert started their family. She returned to the workforce after having her five children as a Bookkeeper for Kmart. She later worked at Noah’s Arc Thrift Shop as manager.

She was once a member of Bethel Baptist Church and later became a member of Washington United Methodist Church. She treasured the memory of the caring, loving people in both churches.

Lyril is survived by her sons, Mark Pratt and Neil Pratt (Crystal), both of Parkersburg, daughter Anne Boso (Ed) of Washington, WV, son-in-law David Townley of Washington, WV, and a sister, Linda Nulter (Richard) of Walker, WV. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-­great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Pratt, her daughter Vicki Townley, her son Rodney Pratt and her sisters Regina Newlon and Donna Wade.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 5, at 2 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

