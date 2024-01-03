Ohio minimum wage increase impacts local businesses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beginning on January 1, the state of Ohio decided to raise minimum wage.

Minimum wage for non-tipped employees has raised $.35 to $10.45 per hour and for tipped employees it was raised $.20 to $5.25 per hour.

This change will clearly have an impact on local small businesses throughout the entire state. More specifically right in your neighborhood of southeast Ohio.

Dad’s primitive workbench in Marietta, Ohio pay their employees more than minimum wage but to make the job more desirable, they continue to raise their wages as minimum wage increases.

“For us, payscale has always been important, our team is the lifeline of our store. They are the blood of what we do and who our customers see everyday so for us the pay is super important. The more we can give them the better it is,” said Owner, Charlie Clay.

Clay says he doesn’t see the minimum wage increase slowing down and as long as it keeps increasing it will continue to impact small businesses.

