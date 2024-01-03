Ohio minimum wage increase impacts local businesses

Ohio minimum wage increase
Ohio minimum wage increase(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beginning on January 1, the state of Ohio decided to raise minimum wage.

Minimum wage for non-tipped employees has raised $.35 to $10.45 per hour and for tipped employees it was raised $.20 to $5.25 per hour.

This change will clearly have an impact on local small businesses throughout the entire state. More specifically right in your neighborhood of southeast Ohio.

Dad’s primitive workbench in Marietta, Ohio pay their employees more than minimum wage but to make the job more desirable, they continue to raise their wages as minimum wage increases.

“For us, payscale has always been important, our team is the lifeline of our store. They are the blood of what we do and who our customers see everyday so for us the pay is super important. The more we can give them the better it is,” said Owner, Charlie Clay.

Clay says he doesn’t see the minimum wage increase slowing down and as long as it keeps increasing it will continue to impact small businesses.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Baucher, longtime WTAP reporter, dies at 67
Christopher Wayne Shilling Obit
Obituary: Shilling, Christopher Wayne
Jackson County couple welcomes first child on New Year’s Day
Jackson County couple welcomes first child on New Year’s Day
Sharon Dianne Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Sharon Dianne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dye, Patricia Jo

Latest News

Washington County candidates, races for March 19 primary election
Washington County candidates, races for March 19 primary election
Senator Rulli will run for United States Congress in Ohio's 6th Congressional District.
Ohio senator visits Marietta ahead of congressional run
New pediatric emergency department opens at Memorial Health in Belpre
New pediatric emergency department opens at Memorial Health in Belpre
Bobby Rosenstock of JustAJar Design Press crafted the cover for this year's “Ohio Love” issue...
Marietta artist’s work graces cover of Ohio Magazine